Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.97 and its 200-day moving average is $323.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

