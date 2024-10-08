Clean Yield Group Buys 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.74. 1,149,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

