Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,951. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $74.47.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.