Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.