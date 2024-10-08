Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.8% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Albemarle by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. 334,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $177.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.