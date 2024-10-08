Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $661.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

