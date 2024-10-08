Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.