iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 12.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $156,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.92. 6,711,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,938,469. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

