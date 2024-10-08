Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.