Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,774,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.13. 90,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

