Everpar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

