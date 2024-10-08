Everpar Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 982.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $4,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.