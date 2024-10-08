Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,841,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

