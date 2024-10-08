CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

