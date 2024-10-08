Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 51.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OSK opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.