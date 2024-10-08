Everpar Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.95. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

