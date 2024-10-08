TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8 %

TRU opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

