Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

