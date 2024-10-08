FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $449.74 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

