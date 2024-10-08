AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ossiam grew its stake in AMETEK by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AMETEK by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 2.1 %

AME stock opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.