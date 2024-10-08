Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

