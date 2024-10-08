Everpar Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.