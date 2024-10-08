MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 29.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

