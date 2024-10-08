Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.