BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $887.87 million and $18.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

