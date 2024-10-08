Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,736 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

