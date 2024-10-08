1,592 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

