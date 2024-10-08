Diversified Trust Co Sells 809 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.07.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $256.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

