Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,938,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN remained flat at $26.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 45,931 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

