Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.15. 2,093,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

