Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EEM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 12,387,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,605,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

