Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,044 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.08% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $552,000.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 33,422 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

