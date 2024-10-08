Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

