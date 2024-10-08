The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Cut by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 2.2% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 109.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,469 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,223,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,220,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 1,027,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.