Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

