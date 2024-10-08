U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.