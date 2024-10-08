Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,760 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,214,139.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,693,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,214,139.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $36,865,273. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

