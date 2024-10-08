Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,748,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

