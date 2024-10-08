Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $309.93 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Dymension has a market cap of $309.93 million and $20.50 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00251734 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,418,603 coins and its circulating supply is 207,860,249 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,398,923 with 207,744,020 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.53605873 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $22,186,091.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.