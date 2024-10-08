dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $30,866.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00105203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011366 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99539504 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,848.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.