Conflux (CFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $155.24 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $811.46 million and $155.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,635.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00526993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00105203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00237385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00072965 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,051,281,083 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,270,232 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,133,991.1 with 4,526,133,976.23 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18407525 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $162,107,309.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

