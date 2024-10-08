Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $62,293.89 on Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $62,293.89 or 0.99454532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $534,629.18 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00251734 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 512 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 876.85671997 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 62,391.98010707 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $777,906.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.