Threshold (T) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $238.10 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,449.54 or 0.99703044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00055304 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02410361 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,814,340.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

