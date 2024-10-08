Metahero One Day Trading Volume Hits $706,971.14 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $706,971.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004480 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

