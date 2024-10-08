Citigroup Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $48.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $44.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 891,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

