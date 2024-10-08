Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $215,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.10. 47,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,161. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

