Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

