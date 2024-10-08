Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 2,492,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,039,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Specifically, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $67,995.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares in the company, valued at $308,114,503.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Joby Aviation by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

