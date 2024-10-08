LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LB. Barclays started coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE LB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 32,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,642. LandBridge has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

