Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 295.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

